Russ Ball may have inside track to Packers G.M. gig

Getty Images

Monday night’s item regarding the scramble for power in Green Bay omitted a candidate for the G.M. gig who some in league circles believe will emerge with the job.

Packers V.P. of football administration/player finance Russ Ball, while not a “football guy” in the classic sense, has become a respected member of the front office based on his negotiation skills. (Recently, for example, Ball persuaded receiver Davante Adams to take the bird in the hand, even though he simply had to sit and wait for the two in the bush.)

It’s believed that Ball and CEO Mark Murphy have a close relationship, and that Ball could emerge from the internal Willie Wonka competition with the golden ticket. Case in point: Eliot Wolf and Brian Gutekunst have been taking interviews in recent hiring cycles, possibly because they know or sense that Ball has emerged as the next in line.

However it plays out, the looming contest for control of the Packers will be an important storyline over the next few weeks, with one of the most coveted jobs in football unexpectedly and suddenly in play.