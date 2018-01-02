Terrell Suggs says he plans to play “a few more years”

Getty Images

The Ravens are going to have a new look on defense next year, with longtime coordinator Dean Pees retiring.

But they should still have another fixture back on the field.

Via Edward Lee of the Baltimore Sun, veteran outside linebacker Terrell Suggs said he had no intention to retire, and nothing in his play suggests he should.

“I plan on playing football for a few more years,” Suggs said. “Do you think I should quit?”

When a reporter replied with a negative, Suggs said: “All right. My body isn’t what is hurting right now. I plan on playing football next year and years to come.”

He’s 35, but still producing at a high level. He led the team in sacks with 11.0 this year, and now has 125.5 in his career. He also forced a team-high four fumbles. He’s entering the final year of the five-year, $28.5 million deal he signed in 2014, and has proven to be worth it.

And he’s ready for more.