Texans get permission to interview Brian Gaine for G.M. job

Getty Images

Given his experience in the Texans organization, Bills vice president of player personnel Brian Gaine makes an obvious candidate to step in as Houston’s General Manager with Rick Smith taking a leave of absence to be with his wife while she battles breast cancer.

Gaine’s name came up on Monday and John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reported on Tuesday that the Texans have been granted permission to interview Gaine. Gaine spent three years from 2014-16 working under Smith in the team’s personnel department and left for Buffalo after initially interviewing for the Bills’ G.M. opening last offseason.

Gaine has also worked for the Dolphins, Cowboys and Jets over the course of his career in the NFL.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team has retained a search firm to help in the process of finding a new G.M. He lists Patriots execs Nick Caserio and Monti Ossenfort and Packers exec Brian Gutekunst as other possible candidates.