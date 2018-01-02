Texans part ways with Larry Izzo, three other assistants

Getty Images

The Texans may lose defensive coordinator Mike Vrabel and quarterbacks coach Sean Ryan to other jobs this offseason and they’ve decided to part ways with four assistants ahead of any decisions on those fronts.

John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports that special teams coordinator Larry Izzo headlines the list of coaches now out of a job. Izzo, who played 14 years in the NFL, spent two years running the special teams in Houston.

The team struggled both returning and covering kicks during the 2017 season, which explains why they’ll be looking for a new voice for the 2018 season. Assistant special teams coordinator Doug Colman was also relieved of his duties.

Secondary coach John Butler was also fired while running backs coach Charles London has chosen to move on to other opportunities.