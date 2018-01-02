Todd Haley injured in a fall, will return this week

Getty Images

Usually, injury reports are relevant only to players on a football team. The Steelers have announced an injury to one of their coaches.

Offensive coordinator Todd Haley was injured in a fall after the team’s season-ending win over the Browns. The Steelers say that he’ll return to the office “this week” to participate in preparations for the January 14 playoff game.

The team has provided no further details.

Haley’s contract is expiring after the season, and his name has been mentioned as a potential candidate for head-coaching jobs. He coached the Chiefs from 2009 until he was fired late in the 2011 season.

The Steelers will face the Jaguars, Titans, or Chiefs in the divisional round.