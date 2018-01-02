Trask: Al Davis’ legacy shouldn’t justify Rooney Rule noncompliance

The Raiders, by all appearances, fired Jack Del Rio because they know they’ll be hiring Jon Gruden. While they’ll undoubtedly find a way to check the Rooney Rule box by interviewing a minority candidate for the job, the spirit of the provision named for the late Dan Rooney isn’t being honored if the Raiders know they’ll be hiring Gruden before complying.

Some have argued that the franchise’s history of hiring key employees who weren’t while males should count for something, from coach Tom Flores to coach Art Shell (twice) to team president Amy Trask to G.M. Reggie McKenzie. Trask, who now works for CBS, disagrees that the diversity promoted by Al Davis in an era of anything but diversity should excuse non-compliance with the Rooney Rule now.

“Many have asked me whether I think [Oakland should be required to comply [with the] Rooney Rule or whether [Oakland] should be given leeway [because] of Al’s legacy,” Trask said on Twitter. “If [Oakland] opts to comply, it should do so honestly and in good faith. If [Oakland] does not wish to do that, it should be forthright and choose to pay a fine. But I don’t believe that Al’s legacy should be used as justification for noncompliance  — Al hired Tom and Art and me — and Al would be the first to be saddened if it was.”

Regardless of what anyone thinks of the Rooney Rule or whether past diverse hiring practices excuses current noncompliance, the rule remains on the books, and it is mandatory. While it’s possible that the Raiders will persuade a minority candidate to sit for a job that he knows he’ll never get, the rule was created in part to avoid situations like this, where the team essentially hires the replacement before firing the current coach.

  1. I understand the Rooney Rule and a but damn if your a minority that gets hired……much harder to get fired. Right Joesph,Bowles, Lewis

  3. The Rooney rule is so dumb. Has nothing to do with race. What if Belicheck decided he wanted to coach the Raiders for some weird reason. Would the raiders have to interview a minority even though the best coach in football wanted to go there. It makes no sense. So the raiders think Gruden is the answer and by all accounts they’re going to comply. That’s not good enough for some people. They some how have to not think about who they like before the minority candidate is interviewed and then start dreaming?? Cmon

  4. Jim Caldwell got fired with a winning record, three winning seasons and two playoff berths in Detroit. Rooney Rule has nothing to do with why anyone gets fired or retained.

  5. there is to much money involved for the nfl to need this rule. the teams are going to hire who they think is going to win them games, because winning games = money.

    just look at the players, most of the players are ” minorities ” and they make a ton more money than coaches do. and there is no ” rooney rule ” for that.

    We understand you don’t really know much about football chip but how do you include Bowles on that ‘list’ and not Jackson? With the way ownership stacked the deck against him getting 5 wins and keeping that team playing hard every game Bowles should be a COTY candidate.

  10. But if a black candidate was the first choice then it would be ok with NOT interviewing anyone else, right?

    Reverse racism. Racism of ANY kind is NOT ok.

  11. making something outta nothing- if anything maybe the rule should only be applied to a team that is hiring a new coach without any prior head coaching experience..bottom line a team is going to hire who they want to hire regardless, and that’s just a fact.

    GO Raiders!!! Keep Reggie!!!

  13. Commentwaitingdeletion so a coach with 5 wins should be considered for COTY? And I get it should be 6 because of the bogus patriot call due to patriot privilege but it is what it is…..5 wins.

