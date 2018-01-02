Tuesday morning one-liners

Getty Images

Bills DT Kyle Williams‘ high school coach wasn’t surprised by his Week 17 touchdown run.

Throwing a helmet and getting ejected “was definitely stupid” according to Dolphins RB Kenyan Drake.

Patriots coordinators Josh McDaniels and Matt Patricia are popular guys this week.

Said Jets WR Jermaine Kearse, “We can’t fall into that trap of thinking this was a success because we surpassed the 0-16 expectation. In reality, we are 5-11 and we missed the playoffs, and that’s not where we want to be.”

Who will be the next Ravens defensive coordinator?

Bengals defensive coordinator Paul Guenther could have a few options for 2018.

A look at the teams that will be trying to extend the Browns’ losing streak in 2018.

The sacks just kept on coming for the Steelers this year.

Texans DE J.J. Watt said his latest injury recovery is going well.

The Colts signed eight players to reserve/future contracts.

Jaguars S Tashaun Gipson will see a lot of Bills TE Charles Clay this weekend.

An argument in favor of the Titans keeping coach Mike Mularkey.

Broncos players got what they wanted with coach Vance Joseph staying on board.

A look back at the last time the Chiefs took on the Titans.

Six players signed reserve/future contracts with the Chargers.

The Raiders will have plenty of free agent decisions to make.

Cowboys players don’t want upheaval on the coaching staff.

Giants C Weston Richburg says he was cleared from the concussion that landed him on injured reserve.

Offensive issues for the Eagles go beyond QB Nick Foles.

TE Niles Paul hopes to stay with the Redskins.

Bears players reacted to John Fox’s firing.

CB Teez Tabor hopes to make a jump in his second season with the Lions.

Packers S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix had a rocky finish to a rocky season.

The Vikings are short on players who have made deep playoff runs.

Falcons QB Matt Ryan is in the playoffs for the sixth time.

With a playoff game on tap, Panthers coach Ron Rivera wasn’t interested in rehashing the Week 17 loss.

C Max Unger and T Ryan Ramczyk were iron men for the Saints this season.

Buccaneers coach Dirk Koetter defended the play of the team’s offensive line.

Bruce Arians walked away from the Cardinals and the NFL on his terms.

It looks like the Rams will have LB Mark Barron in the lineup this week.

49ers WR Marquise Goodwin said he was feeling well on Monday after taking a massive hit on Sunday.

The Eddie Lacy signing didn’t work out for the Seahawks.