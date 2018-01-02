Two-year extension likely means at least two more years of Marvin Lewis in Cincinnati

Getty Images

Bengals fans who forget the 12 years before Marvin Lewis may have a problem with him getting a 16th season. Those who haven’t forgotten the miserable seasons that filled most of the gap between Super Bowl XXIII and 2003 aren’t so quick to dismiss the decision to keep Lewis around.

And here’s the most important thing to remember when it comes to the two-year contract signed Tuesday by Lewis. If both years are guaranteed, Lewis is virtually guaranteed to not be fired before the end of the 2019 season.

Owner Mike Brown abhors paying employees to not work, which means that a two-year commitment is indeed a two-year commitment, with Lewis earning whatever he’ll be paid.

Sure, the Bengals still haven’t won a playoff game since January 1991. Yes, they haven’t been to the playoffs for two straight seasons. But Lewis has been solid over the last decade and a half, and he’s now guaranteed as a practical matter to have the job for nearly a full generation.