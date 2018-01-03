Adam Gase expects Ryan Tannehill will start, be stronger than ever

AP

The Dolphins didn’t get to play a snap with quarterback Ryan Tannehill in 2017, but his torn ACL hasn’t changed their plans for the future at the position.

Head coach Adam Gase said, via Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald, at a Wednesday press conference that Tannehill will go into next season as their starting quarterback. Gase added that he thinks Tannehill “will be stronger than he’s ever been” upon his return to the team.

Tannehill’s return all but closes the door on another year of Jay Cutler in Miami as Cutler said he’s not going to play in 2018 if a reserve role is all that is available. It does not close the door on acquiring another quarterback, though.

General Manager Chris Grier said the team won’t pass on taking a quarterback in the first round if a quarterback is the top player on their board. That may not be the most pressing need, but if Gase is wrong about how strong Tannehill will be in his return to action then the team will likely be looking for their next quarterback sooner rather than later.