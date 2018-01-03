Adam Gase: Jarvis Landry ejection “as embarrassing as I’ve seen”

Getty Images

The Dolphins’ season ended with their Week 17 loss to the Bills, but wide receiver Jarvis Landry‘s season ended a few minutes before the final whistle.

Landry was ejected along with running back Kenyan Drake after a fight with the Bills at the tail end of a one-yard touchdown catch and head coach Adam Gase was unsparing with criticism of Landry during a Wednesday press conference.

“This last game was probably the pinnacle of what I’ve ever seen with him during a game,” Gase said, via ESPN.com. “I don’t think I’ve ever seen it get to a level where it was extremely bad. But the last game was about as embarrassing as I’ve seen in a long time. It was something we can’t have happen.”

Landry is headed for free agency in March and word last month was that talks are starting up on a new deal in Miami. Gase, who had a sideline argument with Landry in Week 16, said on Wednesday that the team won’t overreact to one incident but will look at “the body of work and see what direction we want to go.”