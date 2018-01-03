Aqib Talib wants to “retire a Bronco” but knows he might not return

Getty Images

Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib wants to finish his career in Denver, but he knows the reality: He might not return next season.

“If I wasn’t [returning], it wouldn’t be the most surprising thing in the world,” Talib said on Denver’s Altitude 950. “You have three corners making big money and that’s rare to have. I had conversations with our staff during our exit meetings and stuff, so it’s kind of up in the air. But I wouldn’t be surprised if I’m still here.

“Just put it like this: I had good conversations with [coach] Vance [Joseph], with [defensive coordinator] Joe Woods. I mean, things change. But there’s a chance I will be back.”

There’s also a chance he won’t.

Talib, 31, carries a cap hit of $12 million next season but only $1 million in dead money. Thus, the Broncos could reap a hefty savings, which they can use with Bradley Roby‘s salary cap figure jumping from $2.2 million to $8.5 million and Chris Harris counting $10.4 million against the cap.

“I definitely want to be back. I’d love to retire as a Bronco,” Talib said. “It’s probably the funnest locker room. I met real friends on this team. We got great memories — Super Bowl 50. Not even just the Super Bowl. Off the field, memories together. I love the guys on the team. I love the staff. I’d love to come back.”