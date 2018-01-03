Attention Patriots players: Give yourselves extra time tomorrow

Getty Images

With a blizzard warning issued in Boston for Thursday morning and with no snow days in football (at least not in Bill Belichick’s brand of football), it’s important for all Patriots players to keep one thing in mind: There’s no excuse for being late.

“You certainly better leave yourself enough time to get here on time tomorrow,” receiver Matthew Slater told reporters on Wednesday. “We all know there’s weather. Coach has mentioned that several times to the team. I wouldn’t want to be the guy who’s late tomorrow. But look, I don’t think we’re going to have an issue. Guys understand we need to be here. The expectation is what it is. We live in New England. There’s going to be weather. Give yourself some extra time; as simple as that.”

Belichick hasn’t been bashful about sending players home for showing up late in the snow. Former Patriots receiver Randy Moss and three other players were sent home for showing up late on a snowy day in December 2009. In 2014, former Patriots cornerback Darrelle Revis was sent home for being late due to reasons other than the weather. In late 2013, Belichick reportedly nearly cut linebacker Brandon Spikes for showing up late due to the snow.

“Don’t call and say your car got stuck,” safety Devin McCourty told reporters. “I think everyone knows there’s two hotels up here at Patriot Place so stay there for the night. Find a way. But I tell guys, like wake up earlier, especially if you don’t have a garage or something. Wake up. Go clean your car out. I think guys know. We’re in the NFL playoffs. I think everyone kind of – if you’ve been here for a week or two weeks you kind of get that this guy Bill [Belichick] that talks every day in the morning meeting, he doesn’t play. So not much needs to be said about being here on time and being ready to work.”

McCourty knew from the moment he arrived that it makes sense to be as close to the office as possible.

“I knew not to come late,” McCourty said. “I found a couple nice places that are about 15 or 20 minutes away my rookie year and I was like ‘Nah, I’ll do the three minutes away.’ I think guys know that. You see it. . . . Like I always say, the goal every day is not to get fired. So guys know that.”

So, basically, don’t be late on Thursday. Unless of course your name is Tom Brady.