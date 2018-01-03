Bears interviewed Vic Fangio for head coach opening Wednesday

AP

The Bears have put together a group of outside candidates for the head coaching vacancy created when they fired John Fox this week, but they’ll also consider someone from Fox’s staff.

The team announced on Wednesday that defensive coordinator Vic Fangio interviewed for the job. The team said General Manager Ryan Pace conducted the interview.

Fangio has been a coordinator for several NFL teams since getting that job with the Panthers in 1995 and spent one year at Stanford in 2010 before returning to the pros on Jim Harbaugh’s 49ers staff in 2011. He moved to Chicago when Fox was hired in 2015.

The Bears defense took some positive strides in the last few years and the offense-leaning makeup of their coaching candidate list suggested there is some hope that Fangio can stay to keep working with the unit. If Fangio did well on Wednesday, he may be staying around with a promotion.