Bill Lazor will remain Bengals offensive coordinator

Getty Images

Marvin Lewis has signed up for two more years as the Bengals head coach and offensive coordinator Bill Lazor will be back as well.

Word came on Wednesday that Lazor has signed on to remain in the job he took over when the Bengals fired Ken Zampese after they failed to score a touchdown in the first two weeks of the season. The team averaged just over 20 points a game in the 14 games with Lazor and Lewis suggested things can be better with a full offseason when discussing the offense on Tuesday.

“He’s very comfortable with how I see it,” Lewis said. “We basically wasted the 2,000 snaps of OTAs and training camp because it was through another man’s eyes. When Bill took over, Bill was able to try and work through things that had been already done without trying to slow our players down. He tried to work in the constraints of the way things were and the things that had been installed.”

While Lazor is returning, word is that the Bengals will need to find a new defensive coordinator because Paul Guenther is out of contract and expected to join Jon Gruden with the Raiders.