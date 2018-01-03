Bills fans’ donations to Andy Dalton’s foundation top $170,000

Bills fans haven’t stopped thanking Andy Dalton for passing their team into the playoffs.

Dalton, the Bengals quarterback who knocked Baltimore out and put Buffalo in when he threw the game-winning touchdown pass Sunday against the Ravens, has received thousands of donations to his foundation from grateful Bills fans.

As of Tuesday evening, Dalton said the Andy & Jordan Dalton Foundation had received 7,000 donations from Bills fans, totaling more than $170,000.

“Thank you to all the Bills fans, thank you to anybody that’s supporting our foundation,” Dalton said in a Twitter video. “Let’s keep it going. Let’s see how much we can get. The more we can raise, the more families we can help, the more kids we can make an impact on.”

Dalton’s foundation works with Cincinnati hospitals to help children with illnesses and special needs.

21 responses to “Bills fans’ donations to Andy Dalton’s foundation top $170,000

  1. That’s great

    But let’s be honest, the Bills will be the Dolphins playoff team of last season. Get blown out in the wildcard round then suck again next season

    #billsmafiaislame

  3. One of the BEST feel good stories of the entire season, along with JJ Watt’s hurricaine relief!!! Congrats Bills’ fans, I am rooting for you 🙂 This ended up being a win/win situation for all!! We sure need more of these kind of stories in the NFL…..

  7. #billsmafiaislame
    ——————————
    Dude, seriously?

    I’d love to hear you explain your position to a family this charity assists.

    Preeeeeeeeeeetty sure a bunch of grown men in Thurman Thomas jerseys jumping through folding tables and screaming “I’M PART OF THE MAFIA!” has nothing to do with any charitable organization anywhere.

  15. Now I know Ravens fans love seeing that. They should break up the cash so some goes to the Ray Rice Football Clinic in New Rochelle, NY – home state of the Bills.

  16. This is a great story. I wonder if the fans like Tyrod Taylor as much as Andy Dalton. I’m not s Bills fan, but I was incredulous when they decided to bench Taylor and go with the Nathan Peterman experiment. Taylor has always been a solid QB and can win with a decent team around him.

    It’s pretty unbelievable that a franchise that has been trying to tank the season all year has wound up in the playoffs. The bill’s fans and players have shown heart all year and deserve the same from the front office.

  17. I am cheering for you Buffalo. Not a fan, but I like the Cinderella feel to your story. How about a Vikings vs. Bills superbowl? Both are (0-4) in Superbowls…..Someone’s “0” has got to go.

  19. Flash1287 says:
    January 3, 2018 at 7:37 am
    That’s great

    But let’s be honest, the Bills will be the Dolphins playoff team of last season. Get blown out in the wildcard round then suck again next season

    #billsmafiaislame
    ____________________________________________
    Say what you will about the Bills team, but saying BillsMafia is lame after 170k was donated to kids with an illness or disability is a pretty shady thing to say.

