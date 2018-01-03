Bills shift focus from euphoria back to “The Process”

Getty Images

The Buffalo locker room exploded when the Bengals beat the Ravens and the Bills earned their first playoff berth in 18 years. They know have to set aside the euphoria and get down to business.

Veteran defensive tackle Kyle Williams doesn’t think it will be a problem to forget about the celebration and to focus on what’s next: A date with the Jaguars.

“I think it’ll be pretty easy,” Williams said during a Wednesday visit to PFT Live. “We’ve got a really well-balanced group of guys. Coach McDermott, everybody up here’s kind of turned it into a punchline called ‘The Process.’ We’ve got a bunch of guys that really reflect that every day, every week about our business, what we do and that’s the reason we’ve been successful. I think it’s going to be great. Obviously, we’re in our first day of official preparation here. Guys have been in here by themselves watching tape getting ready for Jacksonville. We’ll start our game planning today and I suspect all of our guys will be locked in ready to go.”

Williams talked more broadly about the attitude that McDermott has brought to the job this year, after two seasons of Rex Ryan.

“Well, I think it all goes back to his slogan for the year is ‘Playoff Caliber’ and ‘The Process.’ Committing yourself to a standard every day, holding everybody in the building accountable to that, not just the players, and really earning the right to win, earning the right to play. Whatever line you want tp put after ‘earn the right,’ he does that for all of us. We really are a reflection of him, and it’s been great. Obviously it’s not perfect, but the results are there and we have an opportunity to play in the playoffs.”

Yes they do. And if they win in Jacksonville, the Bills will get a third shot at the Patriots, who have beaten the Bills twice this season but not nearly as easily as the final scores of those games would suggest.