Bob McNair says Texans know what they want in G.M.

Getty Images

The Texans will begin the process of hiring a new General Manager next week, interviewing four to six candidates. They hope to have a new G.M. in place within two weeks, owner Bob McNair told John McClain of the Houston Chronicle.

McNair, vice chairman Cal McNair, president Jamey Rootes and coach Bill O’Brien form the search committee to decide who will replace Rick Smith, who has taken a year-long leave of absence.

“The sooner the better,” Bob McNair said. “We know what we want. We’ll pick somebody that Cal and I like, coach O’Brien likes and Jamey likes. We pretty much agree on what we’re looking for. I think we’ll have a consensus as to how we’ll rate the prospects.

“There are a number of people I think can do a very good job. We’re fortunate in that regard and not limited to just one person. We’ll try to find the one that’s the best fit for us.”

The Texans will interview Buffalo vice president of player personnel Brian Gaine, New England vice president of player personnel Nick Caserio, Texans vice president of football operations/assistant general manager Jimmy Raye III and Green Bay director of player personnel Brian Gutekunst, via McClain.

“We want to find the right person,” McNair said. “When we get that person, we’ll move. If we’ve interviewed a number of people, and we still don’t feel comfortable, we’ll keep interviewing until we find somebody that fits our culture and brings the capability and dedication to our organization.”