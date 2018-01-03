Broncos and Texans to coach Senior Bowl teams

Getty Images

There was plenty of uncertainty about the Broncos and Texans coaching staffs heading into the offseason.

Now, they’re going to have a little extra work to do.

According to Mike Klis of KUSA, the two teams will handle the coaching in this year’s Senior Bowl.

While such duty gives teams a head start on scouting some of the top prospects in the 2018 NFL Draft, it’s hard to know how much it’s going to help Bill O’Brien.

The Texans are without their first-rounder (sending it to Cleveland so they could draft Deshaun Watson a year ago), their second-rounder (for the Browns taking Brock Osweiler off their hands), and their fifth-rounder (which went to Seattle in the Duane Brown deal).

They do have a pair of thirds (their own and Seattle’s from the Brown deal), but a total of just five picks.

Denver has the fifth overall pick, and nine total picks.