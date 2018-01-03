Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian to have surgery on left shoulder

Getty Images

Denver Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian will have surgery on his non-throwing shoulder for a second consecutive offseason, according to multiple reports.

Siemian was injured in the first quarter of Denver’s game against the Indianapolis Colts in December. Colts linebacker Barkevious Mingo sacked Siemian with his elbow driving into the turf and jamming his left shoulder. He was carted off the field and did not play again for Denver this season.

Siemian referred to last season’s surgery as an “optional” procedure to help clean up an issue that prevented him from working out as he would like. While X-rays were negative, Siemian still needs the surgery to move forward properly into next season.

“Sleeping is kind of tough, but it’s all right,” Siemian said, via Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com. “… I have to get this shoulder taken care of. I’ll do that and then, just like everybody else, come back to work and get better.”

The recovery time following the surgery is expected to be 8-12 weeks and he’s expected to be available for OTAs and mini-camps.