Chiefs put Phillip Gaines on injured reserve

The Chiefs put two players on injured reserve on Tuesday and they made their third addition of the week on Wednesday.

Cornerback Phillip Gaines will not play again this year as a result of an elbow injury he suffered in Week 17 against the Broncos.

Before getting hurt, Gaines saw his most extensive playing time in many weeks in that game. He spent the first half of the season as a regular in the lineup, but moved to the bench of several poor outings and played just 32 defensive snaps between Week 7 and Week 17.

Marcus Peters, Terrance Mitchell, Steven Nelson and Darrelle Revis are set for the top cornerback roles this weekend.

The Chiefs signed defensive tackle Stefan Charles to fill Gaines’ roster spot. Charles did not see any action during the regular season, but played 49 games over the last four years for the Bills and Lions.