Chris Godwin ends rookie season as NFC offensive player of the week

The Buccaneers didn’t have the season they hoped to have in 2017, but they were able to go out on a winning note.

Tampa picked up their fifth win of the season by rallying for 18 points in the fourth quarter to beat the Saints 31-24. The final touchdown came with nine seconds left in the game when Jameis Winston hit rookie wide receiver Chris Godwin deep down the sideline.

Godwin caught the ball and ran through an attempted tackle by Saints cornerback Ken Crawley for a 39-yard touchdown. The play capped a seven-catch, 111-yard day for Godwin and the touchdown was the first of his NFL career.

The NFL announced that Godwin has been named the NFC offensive player of the week, which makes for a nice close to his first pro season as well as something to build on in hopes of a better 2018 for him and the team.