Cowboys fire two veteran assistant coaches

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 3, 2018, 2:42 PM EST
The Cowboys have begun the coaching staff turnover owner Jerry Jones promised.

According to Mac Engel of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, the Cowboys have fired quarterbacks coach Wade Wilson and secondary coach Joe Baker.

Wilson, a longtime NFL quarterback who finished his playing career with the Cowboys, had been in his current role since 2007. He was hired by then-head coach Wade Phillips, and was retained when Jason Garrett took over.

Baker has been with the team since 2012.

They’re also expected to be in the market for a new special teams coach, as Rich Bisaccia’s expected to join Jon Gruden’s staff in Oakland as soon as the Raiders are done wiping their feet with the Rooney Rule.

