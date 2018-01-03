Derrick Henry calls his performance “soft”

getty

Derrick Henry received his chance to be the Titans’ workhorse back, and he was disappointed in the result. Quarterback Marcus Mariota was the team’s leading rusher as Henry had 28 carries for 51 yards, though the running back did score on a 66-yard screen pass.

Henry called his performance “soft.”

“I didn’t feel like a workhorse back. I kind of felt soft,” Henry said, via Terry McCormick of titaninsider.com. “I’m not happy about that game at all. It hasn’t left my mind since the clock hit 0:00. That’s why I’m working hard this week, trying to get better than I was last week and looking forward to this game on Saturday. I just feel like I didn’t run like myself. I wasn’t really happy. I could say other words, but I wasn’t happy with myself.”

Henry started in place of DeMarco Murray, who missed the game with a knee injury. Murray remains out of practice, and Henry promises to do better and do more this week in the team’s wild-card playoff game.

Besides Murray, the Titans also were without cornerback Logan Ryan (illness), cornerback Da’Norris Searcy (illness) and cornerback Brice McCain (hamstring) at practice on Wednesday.