Devonta Freeman back at practice for Falcons

Running back Devonta Freeman didn’t practice for the Falcons on Tuesday due to a knee injury, but Wednesday brought better news about his condition heading into Saturday’s game against the Rams.

Freeman was back on the field as a limited participant, which suggests that the team is managing his workload during the week in order to keep him as healthy as possible for the game.

That’s also the case with wide receiver Julio Jones, who has done less than full work at practice many weeks this season before being in the lineup. Jones, who is listed with ankle and rib injuries, also sat on Tuesday before joining Freeman as a limited participant on Wednesday.

Wide receiver Andre Roberts was the only player to sit out on Wednesday with defensive end Adrian Clayborn, center Alex Mack, wide receiver Taylor Gabriel and tight end Levine Toilolo rounding out the limited group.