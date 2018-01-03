Dolphins hire Dowell Loggains as offensive coordinator

Getty Images

The Dolphins had a disappointing season. They’re doing what they can to avoid another one.

Per multiple reports, Bears offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains has joined the Dolphins in that same position. Former Miami offensive coordinator Clyde Christensen is expected to stay with the organization, in a different role.

Loggains joined the Bears in 2015, working that year with Gase, who was the offensive coordinator. Loggains became the coordinator in Chicago after Bears got the head-coaching job in Miami.

Per Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, Gase will continue to call the plays.

Christensen, who turns 62 this month, arrived in Miami from Indianapolis when Gase got the job.

The Dolphins hope to bounce back this year with the return of quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who missed all of the season due to a knee injury.