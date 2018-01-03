Giants request permission to interview Schwartz, finally

Getty Images

As of earlier this afternoon, the Giants had not yet requested permission to interview Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz for their vacant head-coaching position. As of this moment, that has changed.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Giants have requested permission to interview Schwartz. A media source tells PFT that the request came only after the PFT article pointing out that the Giants had not yet requested permission to interview Schwartz.

The interview is expected to occur this weekend, per Schefter.

The absence of a prior request to interview Schwartz had prompted speculation that his status as a possible favorite for the job had diminished, possibly because word of his candidacy had leaked. While the request doesn’t put Schwartz at the top of the list if he wasn’t already there, it keeps him in play as a candidate for the job. Whether he ends up with it is now a more open question than it was late last week.