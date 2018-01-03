Iowa CB Josh Jackson declares for draft

Getty Images

The 2017 leader in intereptions at college football’s top level will be taking his game to the professional ranks in 2018.

Iowa cornerback Josh Jackson announced on Twitter Wednesday that he will forego his remaining eligibility in order to put his name into the NFL Draft.

Jackson led all FBS players with eight interceptions during the 2017 season and had his biggest day of the year with three picks in the Hawkeyes’ upset of Ohio State. One of those picks was a one-hander that made plenty of appearances on highlight reels last year.

Jackson is widely considered to be a first-round prospect for April’s draft, although the predraft workouts, visits and interviews will play some role in where he ultimately comes off the board.