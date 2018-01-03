Jadeveon Clowney having minor knee surgery

Getty Images

Outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney was one of the few Texans stars who didn’t get hurt this year.

But he needs a little work done now.

According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, Clowney needs “minor arthroscopic knee surgery,” and as always it’s minor because it’s not your knee.

It will keep him from playing in the Pro Bowl, but he’s expected to be ready for all the team’s offseason activities.

The former No. 1 overall pick played 16 games for the first time in his career, and had a career-high 9.5 sacks. He’s dealt with a number of knee problems in his career already, and it will be interesting to see how they handle him contractually.

They picked up the fifth-year option on his rookie deal already, but they’d likely want to get him signed to an extension. How his injury history plays into the discussions will be fascinating to watch.

He plays in the shadow of J.J. Watt when Watt is well (which hasn’t been lately), and he may never live up to his draft status. But Clowney has become a very good player in his own right, the kind teams want to build around. They’ve already paid Watt and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, but having their quarterback of the future on a cheap rookie contract gives them an opportunity to keep putting pieces in place.