Jam-packed PFT PM podcast has Davante Adams, Jordan Howard, more

Getty Images

With Wednesday’s edition of the PFT PM podcast, you’ll definitely get your money’s worth.

The lengthy episode of the most-weekdays afternoon broadcast includes interviews with Packers receiver Davante Adams and Bears running back Jordan Howard.

It also includes me prattling on about some of the news of the day and a lengthy Twitter Q&A, with faithful question-asker Terry Gentzler finally throwing a dart and hitting the bull’s-eye regarding one specific topic of interest.

For those of you who haven’t made PFT PM part of your daily PFT habit, subscribe at Apple Podcasts and then rate it and review it. Please.