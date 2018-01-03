Jerry Jones: “We need more from Dez”

Getty Images

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones didn’t want to talk about the future of wide receiver Dez Bryant, since the numbers on the payroll ledger don’t seem to add up.

But he did acknowledge that they needed more from Bryant on the field, because the numbers on the stat sheet definitely aren’t adding up.

During his weekly interview on 105.3 The Fan, Jones refused to answer a question about Bryant’s future. He’s due to make $12.5 million next year, and is coming off a 69-catch season which featured plenty of dropped passes but no 100-yard games.

Bryant blamed scheme and an injury he never got treatment for for his dip in production, and has rejected the idea of volunteering for a paycut. But it’s clear that something’s not right.

“Well, I think Dez is right. We need more from Dez. We need bigger plays,” Jones said, via Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “That’s obvious to everybody is we didn’t get big plays. I don’t know that you ever get enough of them, but we certainly didn’t get the amount that we have to have to change our fate here. And, so, I agree with him. We need to have bigger plays.

“There’s a lot into that, but we’ve got to get more from — he’s top player on our team. He certainly expects to make big plays, the expectation for Dak (Prescott) to get him the ball is there. We’ve gotten used to it. Yeah, we need more from that area.”

The gulf between Bryant’s production and what they expect from his for the money is a significant one, and could lead to some offseason headaches for Jones.