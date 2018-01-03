Jim Schwartz’s Giants candidacy loses steam

January 3, 2018
Maybe it was the 504 yards surrendered by the Eagles defense to the Giants offense last month. (Kidding.) Maybe it was the fact that word of his candidacy got out. (Not kidding.) Whatever the explanation, the belief that the Giants would be hiring Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz has cooled, considerably.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media noted on Wednesday afternoon that only the Cardinals have submitted a request to interview Schwartz, the former head coach of the Lions. This means that, to date, the Giants have not.

PFT linked Schwartz strongly to the Giants in the aftermath of the hiring of G.M. Dave Gettleman. Over the weekend, Adam Schefter of ESPN did the same, reporting that Schwartz “is expected to be a favorite — if not the favorite” to succeed Ben McAdoo.

So what happened? It’s possible (albeit highly unlikely) that the Giants don’t feel compelled to interview Schwartz during the bye week, waiting until his team’s season is over to make their move. It’s also possible that, despite consultant Ernie Accorsi’s affinity for Schwartz, Gettleman doesn’t feel the same way. And, yes, it’s very possible that the mere fact word has gotten out regarding Schwartz’s candidacy has scared away the Giants.

Regardless, it will be odd if Schwartz doesn’t get an interview, if for no reason other than to pick his brain, Al Davis-style, about Eagles personnel and their offensive and defensive schemes. If he ultimately doesn’t even get a chance to talk the team into hiring him, the most plausible explanation could indeed be that the Giants don’t want a coach who is perceived to have loose lips.

Of course, this assumes that it was Schwartz who leaked the information about his status. We won’t (and never will) name our sources for this or any story, but it remains possible that others in the know let it slip, without Schwartz being the one who blabbed.

If the Giants ultimately do avoid Schwartz for this reason, it will be ironic (assuming I’m using the word properly there; I never know for sure). After all, everyone knew Gettleman was getting the G.M. job, and that didn’t keep them from hiring him.

  1. Perhaps Schwartz said “no thanks,” knowing his current situation is not only WAYYYYY better than coaching for the Giants, but another good year will set him up for a much better opportunity next year.

  2. If Giants want to make a splash they would pry away a college coach like David Shaw, Saban or Urban Meyer. Any other hire would be underwhelming! And McDaniels would be an idiot to turn that job down if ever offered it! Giants won’t do it because they never liked Belicheat to begin with!

  3. Most probably though the truth is that ALL the sources who reported that Schwartz “is expected to be a favorite — if not the favorite” were just completely 100% wrong and were in fact just making crap up out of absolutely nothing just to sound like they actually knew something that everybody else didn’t.

    Perhaps Schwartz said “no thanks,” knowing his current situation is not only WAYYYYY better than coaching for the Giants, but another good year will set him up for a much better opportunity next year.
    Eagles 2017 season is a fluke. He knows he would not only get exposed — again, as he was in Detroit — but be unable to handle the NY media, the loose cannon that he is.

  9. If he was actually as strong of a candidate as some sites pushed word getting out wouldn’t keep any team from hiring who they saw as the best candidate.
    That would be a ridiculous scenario for a professional front office to take.
    It is more likely the reports were made up or totally false.

  15. Word on the street is that Schwartz let Lions players do whatever the hell they wanted to do and that led to chemistry issues and discontinuity. Schwartz’ past history indicates he will not gain influence with the secondary (3 or 4 suspended this year) nor Beckham.

    Cannot have a leader who cannot impact behavior. Voila’, candidacy ovah!!

  16. Then what explains Marvin Lewis?

    Word on the street is that Schwartz let Lions players do whatever the hell they wanted to do and that led to chemistry issues and discontinuity. Schwartz’ past history indicates he will not gain influence with the secondary (3 or 4 suspended this year) nor Beckham.

    Cannot have a leader who cannot impact behavior. Voila’, candidacy ovah!!

