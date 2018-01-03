Jim Schwartz’s Giants candidacy loses steam

Getty Images

Maybe it was the 504 yards surrendered by the Eagles defense to the Giants offense last month. (Kidding.) Maybe it was the fact that word of his candidacy got out. (Not kidding.) Whatever the explanation, the belief that the Giants would be hiring Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz has cooled, considerably.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media noted on Wednesday afternoon that only the Cardinals have submitted a request to interview Schwartz, the former head coach of the Lions. This means that, to date, the Giants have not.

PFT linked Schwartz strongly to the Giants in the aftermath of the hiring of G.M. Dave Gettleman. Over the weekend, Adam Schefter of ESPN did the same, reporting that Schwartz “is expected to be a favorite — if not the favorite” to succeed Ben McAdoo.

So what happened? It’s possible (albeit highly unlikely) that the Giants don’t feel compelled to interview Schwartz during the bye week, waiting until his team’s season is over to make their move. It’s also possible that, despite consultant Ernie Accorsi’s affinity for Schwartz, Gettleman doesn’t feel the same way. And, yes, it’s very possible that the mere fact word has gotten out regarding Schwartz’s candidacy has scared away the Giants.

Regardless, it will be odd if Schwartz doesn’t get an interview, if for no reason other than to pick his brain, Al Davis-style, about Eagles personnel and their offensive and defensive schemes. If he ultimately doesn’t even get a chance to talk the team into hiring him, the most plausible explanation could indeed be that the Giants don’t want a coach who is perceived to have loose lips.

Of course, this assumes that it was Schwartz who leaked the information about his status. We won’t (and never will) name our sources for this or any story, but it remains possible that others in the know let it slip, without Schwartz being the one who blabbed.

If the Giants ultimately do avoid Schwartz for this reason, it will be ironic (assuming I’m using the word properly there; I never know for sure). After all, everyone knew Gettleman was getting the G.M. job, and that didn’t keep them from hiring him.