Jon Gruden admits there’s a “good chance” he’ll coach the Raiders

The worst-kept secret in the NFL is being guarded even more recklessly.

Former Raiders and Buccaneers coach Jon Gruden said this morning on ESPN Radio that there’s a “good chance” he’ll be the next coach of the Raiders, and that he has had talks with owner Mark Davis about the job.

“They’re still, I believe, going through the interview process,” Gruden said, acknowledging indirectly the requirement that the Raiders interview at least one minority candidate before making it official. “When he knows, I think we’ll all know.”

Gruden also said there is “no truth . . . at all” and “no validity to that, none, zero” that he’ll reportedly get a piece of ownership of the team. That technically constitutes ESPN-on-ESPN crime, given that ESPN reported an ownership stake was in place.

Gruden also made it clear that he’s ready to return to coaching, explaining that “you miss the players, you miss the grind, you miss the journey.” He added that “[t]he peaks and valleys that go along with the football season are things that all coaches always miss when they get away from it.”

So he wants to come back, he intends to come back, and none of the other teams looking for coaches are pursuing him.

There’s not a “good chance” he’s coming back. There’s a “great chance.” And there’s a very real chance that the Chiefs or the Titans will be concerned about the future coach of the Raiders hanging out at practice and/or attending production meetings as he plans to jump back in to competing with both franchises directly.

Which is exactly how Al Davis would have wanted it.

  2. I like Gruden. I’m rooting for the guy. But I don’t understand all the hype as to why he’s been the most coveted coach for the past few years. 95-81 career coaching record. 54% winning %. took over a team built to win superbowl and then didn’t win a playoff game after that.

    I mean in comparison Chip Kelly went 26-21 in PHI, 55% winning % and is considered an utter failure. (yes, I’m leaving out niners 2-14 record because that was dead man walking for any coach with that roster)

  8. @feckyerlife says:

    The only good thing about this is, Gruden Won with teams that were already built and handed to him. Seems like a similar situation.
    ===================================================================================
    The NFL version of Phil Jackson.

  9. “During the 2001-02 offseason, the Oakland Raiders allowed head coach Jon Gruden to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in exchange for 1st and 2nd round draft picks in 2002, a 1st round pick in 2003 and a 2nd round pick in 2004, plus cash.”

    Come on Chuckie, BUILD THE DEFENSE!!!!!!!!!!!

  11. “So he wants to come back, he intends to come back, and none of the other teams looking for coaches are pursuing him.”

    None of the other teams pursuing coaches have a snowballs chance of signing Gruden. Don’t make it sound like the Raiders are the only ones who want him.

  15. The Media is making him out to be better than he is as a coach because he is now one of their own.

    Guy was full of fake tough guy faces who is a decade behind the learning-curve. I expect that he will be a disaster.

  16. @roth19 is right. I recall the slow death of the Bucs under his reign more than I do the fluky Super Bowl-winning playoff run. I recall him listless and demoralized at the podium a number of times his final season.

    I’d be astonished if he does much of anything. Joe Gibbs was far superior coach and the game left him in the dust… Gruden was last known to operate on the 90’s West Coast offense… what is he going to do to stay relevant and competitive 9 years later? We’ve seen Dick Vermeil do it… an accomplishment unto himself as best as I recall… who else has had any real (not solid) success after unretiring? Not Gibbs or Marv Levy. I very easily am unaware and ignorant but History is not on Gruden’s side.

  19. Can’t wait for this Clown Show to begin … hopefully he can rub Goodell the wrong way and we can have some Raider – NFL Fireworks like the old days!!!

    You can’t leave out Chip Kelley. The 9ers were 5-11 the year before he took over. Raiders were worse (4-12) the year before Gruden. Within 4 years they were a Super Bowl caliber team. He wasn’t handed it, he built it. TB traded 2 first rounders to get him because Dungy couldn’t get it done and it paid off. In 11 years as an NFL head coach he has a winning record and a SB victory. That is a pretty good track record. And yes, he may not have built the Bucs, but he did build the team he played, and if he were on the other sidelines perhaps the outcome would have been different, he can’t control getting traded.

  22. As a life long Chiefs fan living near Tampa, I was hoping that the Bucs would land Gruden. Now I think that he turns the Raiders into a real team, and the Chiefs have to play them with a real coach twice a year. No matter, the Chiefs have owned the Raiders for years. Still, I’m glad Gruden is back.

    THe guys you mentioned were out of football. Gruden is at the game talkng to coordinators and listening to scheme every week. Could fail, but I think it will be ok.

  24. Gruden is jumping because ESPN is cutting headcount – and can’t afford talent. ESPN wants this to look like he moved for a better opportunity, not that he was pushed – ergo – equity stake.

    Business can run themselves however they see fit – but if i were going to give equity to a coach, it would’t be Jon Gruden. I’d want someone who is an institution with the team – sort of a Landry, or Shula (Don, not Mike)

  27. Bringing in Gruden is another publicity stunt by Son-of-Al just like bringing in Lynch was. Everyone saw the results of importing Lynch the cancer to destroy (along with Penn) the chemistry of a promising young team. And while Gruden was a fairly good HC for the Raiders in his 1st stint, so was Art Shell – and everyone saw the results of bringing back Shell after a 12 year coaching absence which I think will be similar with Gruden after a 10 year absence.

    If Son-of-Al had kept his promise to stay out of coaching/personnel decisions (because of his admitted football ignorance) then the Raiders today would be in good shape. As things stand, the best hope for the Raiders to have long-term success in the future is if Son-of-Al is forced to sell (i.e. if the Vegas situation explodes in his face).

  28. Gruden did not win with TEAMS that were built for him. He helped build the Raiders and turned them around. He had Jeff George and got Al to drop him and sign Gannon. You remember how that went down? He cut George supposedly telling him that they would resign him, basically reworking his contract, then like the next day they signed Gannon as the Starter. He made Gannon the league MVP. He took a guy with somewhat of a fire inside him and turned it into a full on exploding volcano. Gannon became a guy that yelled at team mates, held himself and everyone around him accountable. Taught them the intricacies of the offense, corrected them when they made mistakes as to not repeat them. Gruden/Gannon demanded the best from everyone. Along with a few other key aging vets on defense, they had some pretty sweet years together although short lived. Can they repeat that success? That’s what we all want to watch unfold on sunday afternoons.

  29. Oak is not that far off from dominating that division. They need a few additions to the D and a young every down back. Get rid of distractions like Lynch and Crabtree and any other malcontents. Other 3 teams will all have QB questions in the next year to 3 years. Gruden will be a total flop is he can’t win that division in the next 2 years.

  30. I can’t tell you if he’s a good coach or not. I can tell you he adds an element of fun, something sorely lacking in the NFL. We also need Rex Ryan to come back to add to the fun and the laughs, especially the laughs!!

  31. And there’s a very real chance that the Chiefs or the Titans will be concerned about the future coach of the Raiders hanging out at practice and/or attending production meetings as he plans to jump back in to competing with both franchises directly.
    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
    That chance is only inside your own head. Maybe that’s why it feels real to you.

  32. “So he wants to come back, he intends to come back, and none of the other teams looking for coaches are pursuing him.”

    But some poor schmuck has to go in for an interview, knowing he won’t get the job, just to satisfy the Rooney Rule.

  33. For the folks comparing him to Joe Gibbs, It’s a totally different situation. Gibbs left to get involved in auto racing while Gruden’s been involved with the game the entire time. It’s not like he doesn’t understand how today’s game is played. I’m actually more interested with who he brings on as his assistants. If the Gannon QB coach rumor is true, Derek Carr had better toughen up real quick because Gannon will be on him like stink on…

  34. Remember when Joe Gibbs came back to coach? Then again, Dick Vermeil did it by getting lucky with an offense ahead of its time. Unless Chucky has a wrinkle up his sleeve, this is going to be just like Gibbs.

  35. Everybody acts like Gruden walked away from Coaching in the same way that Michael Jordan left the Bulls to play Baseball. Gruden had 6 winning seasons as a HC. Gruden hasn’t coached in a decade and he hasn’t coached well in 15 years. There was a 3-4 season window where he was one of the Top Coaches in the NFL. That was back at the turn of the Century. He gets Credit for winning the Super Bowl but he also gets knocked for never winning another playoff game after that. The NFL is a “what have you done for me recently” league, and Gruden hasn’t done anything since the 2002 season.

  37. Some posters act as if Gruden has forgotten football or the laughable “the game has passed him by”. He still lives, breathes, and eats football. He studies each team for the week he’s broadcasting, talks to players and coaches, and even sits in on meetings. He approaches the upcoming games like a coach. Don’t forget, Dick Vermeil came down from the broadcast booth to coach the Rams to a Super Bowl after a long layoff from coaching.

  38. Gruden knows the league better than anybody. He also knows that in order to be a dominant coach, you have to have great players. The one thing I’m sure Gruden will do differently this time around is demand that whoever hires him, will give him complete control over the entire football operations, including personnel. Gruden is a tireless worker who grinds film around the clock. I’m sure he’s going to put a staff together of people who share a similar work ethic. Gruden absolutely loves football, and he’s going to surround himself with like minded people. Mark Davis’ father used to have a saying. “Just Win Baby!”. That’s exactly what Mark intends to do. If you’re not excited about the Raiders’ future, go see your cardiologist immediately. In fact, dial 911.

