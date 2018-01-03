Josh Rosen declares for NFL draft

Getty Images

UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen is turning pro.

Despite some talk that Rosen so wanted to avoid the Browns that he could stay in school just to keep them from taking him first overall, Rosen confirmed today that he will enter the draft.

“I am officially declaring for the 2018 NFL draft,” Rosen wrote in a Twitter message thanking UCLA for his three years there.

Rosen has the talent to be the first pick in the draft, and if the Browns like him they would presumably select him regardless of any reports that he doesn’t want to play for them. If Rosen doesn’t go first overall to the Browns, he could go to the Giants at No. 2 or to a team that trades up for him. Suffice to say, he’s unlikely to be waiting long to hear his name called when the draft begins on April 26.