Josh Rosen declares for NFL draft

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 3, 2018, 7:02 PM EST
Getty Images

UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen is turning pro.

Despite some talk that Rosen so wanted to avoid the Browns that he could stay in school just to keep them from taking him first overall, Rosen confirmed today that he will enter the draft.

“I am officially declaring for the 2018 NFL draft,” Rosen wrote in a Twitter message thanking UCLA for his three years there.

Rosen has the talent to be the first pick in the draft, and if the Browns like him they would presumably select him regardless of any reports that he doesn’t want to play for them. If Rosen doesn’t go first overall to the Browns, he could go to the Giants at No. 2 or to a team that trades up for him. Suffice to say, he’s unlikely to be waiting long to hear his name called when the draft begins on April 26.

21 responses to “Josh Rosen declares for NFL draft

  2. meh, rosen wasnt a great college qb and he doesnt look especially cut out for the pro game. qb evaluation is a crapshoot tho, so who knows. safest bet is bust though.

  3. Who knows what he will become. I didn’t see Aaron Rodgers being an all world QB out of Cal. Rosen has a similar personality and pretty much the same body and arm talent.

  7. A better Sam Bradford?

    The other QB’s in the draft are not in his league accuracy wise, with the tight windows he can throw into. Truly amazing arm talent with a 10 cent head and a 25 cent body.

  8. I would much rather take Baker Mayfield and groom him for a year or so before taking Rosen. I think Mayfield is going to be a better pro long term, I hope Arizona drafts Mayfield even if they have to trade up a few spots to do so. I think Rosen, Allen and possibly Darnold if he comes out will go before Mayfield, and outside of maybe Darnold I think Mayfield could end up being the best of this class. Rosen is a better passer I just don’t think he will hold up in the NFL, He is always injured in College, that isn’t going to change in the NFL its going to get worse which is why I wouldn’t draft him.

  10. Great talent but doesn’t get along with his teammates and has eyes on $ and fame! lacks passion! sam darnold will be the best qb in this class for next decade haters

  12. If any of these highly ranked college players, manily QB’s had an ounce of courage, guile and a true belief in how good they are – they’d want to go to the Browns. The QB who wins year in and year out in Cleveland – it will eventually happen- will be looked upon by many inside and outside the NFL as a diety.

  13. Keep ’em coming. The more the merrier as far as I’m concerned. I’ve already heard analysts say that Rosen, Darnold Josh Allen, Rudolph, Mayfield and Lamar Jackson are first round talent(Depending on which analyst is talking). That’d be amazing if 6 QBs go in the first round. It would certainly push talent at other positions down the board a little.

  14. If the Browns trade down to another team that picks him, we know he’ll be great.

    If the Browns pick him themselves, well… you’ve seen the jersey.

  15. i actually think Cleveland WONT draft him. Dorsey their GM, came from KC and obviously worked with Andy Reid. I could see KC trading back IF they get Cousins or another QB. The Jets, Giants, or Denver. Now that Darnold has declared for the draft, this will get interesting. In a weird twist, im hoping Mayfield falls to my Patriots in the late first round, but i doubt it. If anyone would stop him from being a prima donna, its belichick.

  16. I don’t think there is a QB coming out of college that is worth a first round pick let alone the first pick

  18. Lamar Jackson is the best QB in this draft………. you heard it hear first. Thankfully, we do not need a QB anymore #nobodyhasitbetter

  19. Eli for 15 years and Rosen for another 15. One Lombardi every decade since the 80s. The trend will continue. God loves the Giants!

