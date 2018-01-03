JuJu Smith-Schuster wins AFC special teams player of the week

Getty Images

Steelers rookie wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster already had an offensive player of the week award on his shelf.

Now he has the special teams version, so he can use them as bookends (or at least he could if there was a physical award to go with the recognition).

Smith-Schuster was named AFC special teams player of the week for his 96-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.

That gave him 265 all-purpose yards, since he also caught nine passes for 143 yards and a touchdown.

The youngest player in the league (21) has had a brilliant rookie year, with 58 catches for 917 yards and seven touchdowns, while playing with a couple of guys named Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell who tend to get the ball a lot and hog up a lot of the stats.