Kyle Williams was ready when called upon for his big-man touchdown

AP

Bills defensive tackle Kyle Williams became just the fifth player over 300 pounds in NFL history to score a rushing touchdown on Sunday, and it came on a play he knew he could handle if called upon.

Williams said this morning on PFT Live that he didn’t ask to get any offensive playing time, but when the coaches thought he’d make a good goal-line fullback, he said he’d be ready.

“No, actually, they came to me about it and asked if I can take a handoff,” Williams said. “I said, ‘I haven’t taken one in quite a few years, but I think I can handle it.’ We were able to get in the right situation in the right time, and everything ended up working out.”

That touchdown helped the Bills beat the Dolphins, which combined with the Bengals’ upset of the Ravens put Buffalo in the postseason for the first time in the 21st Century. For Williams, who has played his entire 12-year NFL career in Buffalo, his first NFL touchdown couldn’t have come at a better time.