Marqise Lee remains out of practice for Jaguars

When wide receiver Marqise Lee hurt his ankle in mid-December, word was that he would be back in action in time for the playoffs.

Time is running short for that prognosis to come true and Lee hasn’t made it back onto the field yet. Lee, who missed the last two games of the regular season, remained out during the first Jaguars practice of the week on Wednesday.

Lee wasn’t practicing in the final weeks of the regular season either and it may be tough for him to get the green light to play this weekend without a big change in his practice workload over the next couple of days.

Left tackle Cam Robinson and defensive tackle Abry Jones were limited participants in practice after sitting out the final game of the regular season, so the outlook is more positive on those fronts than it is with Lee.