Marshon Lattimore will play against Panthers for first time

Marshon Lattimore played 13 games this season. Two of the games he missed were against the Panthers.

The rookie cornerback will play Sunday.

“I’m looking forward to it,” Lattimore said, via Josh Katzenstein of the Times-Picayune. “I’m just looking forward to the playoffs period, man. I’m feeling good right now, so I just can’t wait to get out there.”

Lattimore missed the Saints’ first game against Carolina with a concussion and the second with an ankle injury. Still, the Panthers gained only 288 yards in the first game and 279 in the second, both Saints’ victories.

Lattimore is the favorite for defensive rookie of the year, making 52 tackles, five interceptions, 18 pass breakups and a fumble recovery in 13 games.

“The guy has had a terrific season, and when he’s been on the field, he’s most certainly someone you have to be aware of as far as what they’re going to do,” Panthers coach Ron Rivera said in a teleconference with Saints beat writers. “. . . It gives [defensive coordinator Dennis Allen] another weapon to feature out there in what he wants to do and how he wants to do things.”