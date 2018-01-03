Marvin Lewis on staying with the Bengals: “The job’s not done”

Getty Images

Marvin Lewis cited unfinished business with the Cincinnati Bengals after signing a two-year extension with the franchise on Tuesday.

“The job’s not done,” Lewis said, via Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com. “I was entrusted to win a Super Bowl and I have the opportunity to finish it.”

Despite having never won a playoff game, Lewis is the second longest tenured head coach in the league behind only Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots. He’s been head coach of the Bengals since 2003. He will have coached in Cincinnati longer than the entirety of Carson Palmer‘s 15-year NFL career, which came to an end with a retirement announcement on Tuesday.

The Bengals had already endured a 12-year playoff drought when Lewis took over as head coach. They had zero winning campaigns and just one .500 season over that stretch as well. Under Lewis, the Bengals have made the playoffs seven times and had six 10-win seasons. Cincinnati had just six 10-win seasons in franchise history before Lewis arrived.

However, that doesn’t negate the inability of the franchise to make a playoff push under Lewis either.

Nevertheless, Lewis will return for his 16th year as head coach of the Bengals.

“No change of heart,” Lewis said. “As I said many times, I just take it day-to-day. I’m excited about the opportunity to fulfill my job. Which is to win a Super Bowl. That’s what I’m excited about.”