Matt Bryant wins NFC special teams player of the week

Getty Images

Veteran kicker Matt Bryant almost single-footedly sent the Falcons to the playoffs Sunday, so he deserved some recognition.

Bryant was named NFC special teams player of the week, after hitting all five of his field goals in Atlanta’s 22-10 win over the Panthers.

Bryant hit from 30, 42, 30, 56, and 33 yards, giving the Falcons all the points they needed to clinch a playoff berth.

The 42-year-old remains one of the steadiest kickers in the league, hitting 34-of-39 chances this year (despite dealing with a leg injury during the season).