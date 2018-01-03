Matt Nagy: Interviews won’t interfere with game preparation

Getty Images

Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy is adamant preparation for interviews with the Colts and Bears for their head coaching vacancies won’t interfere with preparations for Kansas City’s wild-card playoff game this weekend.

“It really doesn’t,” Nagy said, via Adam Teicher of ESPN. “Coach [Andy Reid] has been really good to me in knowing this process and explaining how to go about this. One thing you try to do is prepare ahead of time so that there’s no crunch, no crash course, that goes on. So I’ve been doing that. One thing I made very [clear] to coach is that nothing is going to take away from anything I do in this game. That was very clear. That’s [not] going to happen. . . . The biggest thing is just making sure you put these horse blinders on and you focus. You’ve got to focus on this game. It’s not fair [otherwise]. . . . If you start getting your mind off on something else, you’re neglecting [the team], and I refuse to do that.’

Both the Colts and Bears could lean toward an offensive-mined coach. The Colts will welcome back Andrew Luck next season, and the Bears hope to build on the 12 starts Mitchell Trubisky got as a rookie this season.

Nagy, a former Arena League quarterback, took over as the Chiefs’ play-caller for a Dec. 3 game against the Jets. The 39-year-old is in his fifth season as a Chiefs’ assistant.