No practice for LeSean McCoy Wednesday

The Bills will end their long absence from the playoffs on Sunday afternoon in Jacksonville, but it remains uncertain that they will have their starting running back in the lineup.

LeSean McCoy hurt his ankle against the Dolphins last Sunday and coach Sean McDermott said earlier this week that the veteran has a chance of being well enough to play against the Jaguars. He’s not well enough to get on the practice field Wednesday, though.

McDermott said that McCoy will sit out the first on-field work of the week and termed the running back day-to-day when it came to his outlook for the rest of the week.

Five other Bills — linebacker Matt Milano, right tackle Jordan Mills, cornerback Shareece Wright, wide receiver Deonte Thompson and defensive tackle Kyle Williams — will also be on the sideline for the Bills on Wednesday.