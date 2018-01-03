Offensive coordinator hire could be first pressure point for Hue Jackson, John Dorsey

AP

Browns coach Hue Jackson had an offensive coordinator during the 2016 season. Jackson didn’t have an offensive coordinator during the 2017 season.

After the Browns hired G.M. John Dorsey, a report emerged that Jackson will hire an offensive coordinator for 2018. Over the weekend, a report emerged that Dorsey would be hiring the offensive coordinator.

On Monday, Jackson was asked about the report that Dorsey would be hiring the offensive coordinator.

“I really appreciate John’s expertise,” Jackson said. “He has seen a lot of different ways to do things, and I will lean on him for things, but I don’t think John is making a decision on if we are going to have a coordinator or not.”

Jackson also was asked whether hiring an offensive coordinator falls within the responsibility of the coach.

“I would think so, thank you,” Jackson said with a laugh.

That may have been nervous laughter. Jackson may realize that an effort by Dorsey to hire, or at least influence the hire, of an offensive coordinator could mean that Dorsey would have an interim head coach in place, in the event Jackson and the Browns yet again stumble out of the gates. In 2017, the lack of an offensive coordinator meant that there was one less potential in-season replacement for Jackson.

In 2018, the presence of a coordinator means that Dorsey would have someone who could take over, if/when Dorsey finally persuades ownership that, yes, Hue Jackson has significant responsibility for the current state of the franchise. The more influence Dorsey has over the hire, the more likely that the hire will be someone Dorsey envisions as a potential replacement for Hue.

So look for the hiring, or not, of an offensive coordinator to become the first pressure point in the new relationship between G.M. and coach.