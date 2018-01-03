Oklahoma left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. declares for NFL draft

Getty Images

Orlando Brown Jr., an Oklahoma left tackle who has the same size and athletic ability as his late father, has declared for the 2018 NFL Draft.

“After talking things over with my family and coaches, I will be declaring early for the NFL Draft. It’s been an amazing 4 years here. I wouldn’t want to be a part of any other university. Thank you Sooner Nation,” Brown wrote on Twitter.

Brown has started every game at left tackle since the first game of his redshirt freshman year in 2015. Although he had one year of NCAA eligibility remaining and could have stayed in 2018, he has decided to turn pro.

Brown’s father, Orlando “Zeus” Brown, played offensive tackle for the Browns from 1993 to 1995 and moved with the team to Baltimore and played for the Ravens from 1996 to 1998. In 1999 he signed with the new Cleveland Browns as a free agent. His 1999 season ended abruptly when he was hit in the eye by a penalty flag thrown by referee Jeff Triplette, and he missed three full seasons because of that eye injury before returning and playing three more years with the Ravens from 2003 to 2005. He died in 2011 of complications from diabetes.

Orlando Jr. is listed at 6-foot-8 and 345 pounds and has a chance to be a first-round pick.