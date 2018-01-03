Packers dump a pair of key offensive assistants

Getty Images

The Packers soon will have a new football boss. His primary subordinate apparently is doing what he can to straighten up the workplace before that happens.

The Packers, at the behest presumably of coach Mike McCarthy, have fired offensive coordinator Edgar Bennett and quarterbacks coach Alex Van Pelt (pictured with Mason Crosby), according to ESPN.

The moves mean that the Packers will have dumped both the team’s offensive coordinator and defensive coordinator (Dom Capers) in the same week. Short of firing McCarthy and/or firing all of the assistant coaches, it’s the most significant shakeup of the coaching staff possible. (McCarthy also has fired inside linebackers coach Scott McCurley and defensive line coach Mike Trgovac.)

Team president Mark Murphy told reporters on Tuesday that the new General Manager will have the power to hire and fire the head coach. The head coach possibly is doing everything he can to make the best possible impression on the new G.M. in 2018, so that the new G.M. will choose not to hire his own coach in 2019.