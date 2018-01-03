Paul Alexander out as Bengals OL coach

Posted by Josh Alper on January 3, 2018, 2:01 PM EST
Getty Images

The Bengals offensive line did not have a good year in 2017 and they’ll have a different coach for the group in 2018.

At a Wednesday press conference, head coach Marvin Lewis said that Paul Alexander will not return to the team. That’s a major change for the Bengals as Alexander, who also had the assistant head coach title, has spent the last 23 years coaching the offensive line in Cincinnati and has been with the team for 24 years overall.

The Bengals drafted tackles Cedric Ogbuehi and Jake Fisher with their first two picks of the 2015 draft, but they haven’t developed as hoped over the last three years. Alexander’s replacement will either try to remedy that or work with new players in hopes of establishing a more productive unit.

Lewis said that special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons will return and confirmed that defensive coordinator Paul Guenther will interview with the Raiders. Lewis said the team is open to Guenther’s return, but that they will begin looking at alternatives before waiting for any move to Oakland to be official.

Permalink 9 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

9 responses to “Paul Alexander out as Bengals OL coach

  2. I guess I like that they’re trying to fix things, but let’s be real. Cedric Ogbuehi isn’t very good. Jake Fisher is best used as a blocking tight end. They let their best OL leave in free agency (Whitworth-I’m not counting Zeitler, he was massively overpaid by Cleveland and it would have made no sense to match that offer). Paul Alexander may not have gotten the best out of this line, but he sure as hell didn’t have much to work with this year.

  4. Here’s what Paul Alexander said about draft pick Cedric Ogbuehi in the post-draft presser:
    “I frickin’ love him. .. There’s no question that this guy has rare feet and athleticism that you see in the very best offensive linemen in the league.” Asked if Ogbuehi was the best pass protector in the draft, Alexander answered: “Oh yeah. Easily.’

    Ogbuehi has played poorly. So, Alexander is either a poor evaluator of talent, or a poor developer of players.

  6. The Bengals won’t cut the head off the snake. Until Marvin Lewis is gone, the Bengals are destined to underachieve every year.

  9. “Until Marvin Lewis is gone, the Bengals are destined to underachieve every year”
    _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _

    Yeah… like they did before Marvin Lewis was hired.

    I would expect a return to the post-Paul Brown style of leadership of mike brown that led to hiring coaches like dave shula or bruce coslett and poor drafting.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!