Paul Alexander out as Bengals OL coach

Getty Images

The Bengals offensive line did not have a good year in 2017 and they’ll have a different coach for the group in 2018.

At a Wednesday press conference, head coach Marvin Lewis said that Paul Alexander will not return to the team. That’s a major change for the Bengals as Alexander, who also had the assistant head coach title, has spent the last 23 years coaching the offensive line in Cincinnati and has been with the team for 24 years overall.

The Bengals drafted tackles Cedric Ogbuehi and Jake Fisher with their first two picks of the 2015 draft, but they haven’t developed as hoped over the last three years. Alexander’s replacement will either try to remedy that or work with new players in hopes of establishing a more productive unit.

Lewis said that special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons will return and confirmed that defensive coordinator Paul Guenther will interview with the Raiders. Lewis said the team is open to Guenther’s return, but that they will begin looking at alternatives before waiting for any move to Oakland to be official.