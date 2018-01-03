PFT Live looks at the top coaching candidates

Getty Images

The coaching carousel is currently spinning like a MFer, so MF and CS (we’ve yet to get each other’s initials tattooed on our legs) spent a little time on a recent edition of PFT Live drafting the top candidates for job vacancies.

And since it’s a draft, it doesn’t matter whether or not the candidates are interested in coaching a given team, or even coaching in the NFL.

Give it a look and a listen, since this is one of the ways I avoid overdrafting my checking account. (And with groan-worthy lines like that, I’m guaranteed to continue to make the moderate bucks at least through the end of the month.)