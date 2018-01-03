Philip Rivers wins AFC offensive player of the week

Getty Images

The Chargers didn’t make the playoffs, but Philip Rivers did his part.

The veteran quarterback was named AFC offensive player of the week, for his attempt to get the Chargers to the playoffs.

He was 28-of-37 for 387 yards and three touchdowns, as the Chargers beat the Raiders in Week 17.

They didn’t advance to the postseason based on tiebreakers, but Rivers had a wonderful first year in Los Angeles.

He threw for 4,515 yards this season, with 28 touchdowns and just 10 interceptions (and six of those picks came in two games against the Chiefs, underscoring what a solid year he had).

He’s 36 so it’s not as if he’s ready to retire, but the Chargers need to act soon to give him enough help to make a run.