Report: Broncos considering Ben McAdoo for QB coach vacancy

AP

The Broncos are retooling coach Vance Joseph’s staff before his second season, and they may be looking to add someone with head coaching experience.

According to Mike Klis of KUSA, the Broncos are considering former Giants head coach Ben McAdoo along with former Bengals offensive coordinator Ken Zampese for their quarterback coach job.

McAdoo and Joseph worked together in San Francisco.

While McAdoo might prefer a coordinator job — if only to remind people he was good at something before head coaching, wearing suits and haircare seemed to flummox him in New York — but the Broncos are keeping Bill Musgrave in that position. Musgrave began the year as quarterbacks coach but was promoted when they fired Mike McCoy, who just happened to be the first deck chair thrown overboard.

Once upon a time, McAdoo built a reputation for being good, but that was when he coaching some guy named Aaron Rodgers. There are no Aaron Rodgerses on the Broncos roster.