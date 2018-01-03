Report: Broncos to interview Mike Sullivan for QB coach

Getty Images

Most people saw the 2017 Giants offense and turned the channel as quickly as possible.

The Broncos apparently had a different reaction. They are reportedly considering former Giants head coach Ben McAdoo as their quarterbacks coach and he’ll apparently have some competition from a member of his coaching staff in Jersey.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Broncos will interview Giants offensive coordinator Mike Sullivan for the job. Sullivan, who was on the Jaguars staff when Broncos offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave ran the offense in Jacksonville, had two stints as the quarterbacks coach for the Giants sandwiched around a couple of years as the offensive coordinator in Tampa.

He moved up to offensive coordinator with the Giants when McAdoo became the head coach in 2016 and took over offensive playcalling duties during the 2017 season, although the move didn’t do much to spark a unit hamstrung by injuries, poor offensive line play and other shortcomings.

That left them as one of a handful of teams to score fewer points than the Broncos, but that lack of on-field success may not keep the men overseeing the unit from landing on their feet.