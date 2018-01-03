Report: Doug Whaley may draw interest for Packers’ G.M. job

January 3, 2018
The Packers have said they won’t confine their General Manager search to internal candidates or outsiders who previously were on the inside in Green Bay. And they apparently meant it.

Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, former Bills G.M. Doug Whaley is “expected to” receive interest for the job currently held by Ted Thompson.

Whaley had been the G.M. in Buffalo, before being fired after the draft. With the hay largely in the barn (but for a few trades made by new G.M. Brandon Beane), the Bills made it to the playoffs for the first time in 18 years.

Indeed, each of the three teams who fired General Managers after the rosters were largely set (Bills, Chiefs, Panthers) made it to the playoffs this year. That explains why two of the General Managers who were fired already have been rehired.

Whaley could be the third. To get there, however, the Packers will have to get past a disastrous press conference from Whaley in early 2017. If, however, the Packers are content to allow Whaley to wall himself off from the media in the same way that Thompson did, that may not be much of an issue.

  2. The Bills’ owners don’t have a clue. They had a talented roster, but no QB. So they keep firing coaches. They fired their GM. They still have no QB, but the new GM got rid of a lot of the good players they did have. Whaley actually brought in a lot of good players, he just couldn’t do the most important thing. Find a QB. Green Bay has a QB. If Whaley can do exactly what he did in Buffalo, Green Bay will be in the super bowl in 2 years.

  4. Lol, if they are smart this will defy be an interview just to comply with the Rooney rule. This years draft was McDermott call, not Whaley. Beaned worked hard to get rid of all whales mistakes, like the Darius contract, trading two first founders for Watkins and getting rid of the attitude problems he brought in.

  7. It’s all comin’ apart at the seams in the Lambeau complex, huh?
    Because of a potential interview? Weird comment.

    This is all just window dressing….the new gm is already working for the Packers, I promise.

  8. I liked Whaley but let’s keep things in perspective. He overpaid for Charles Clay and his inconsistent play, Marcel Darius doesn’t even start for the Jags, and 2 first round draft picks for Sammy Watkins? He did find his quarterback; and it was from the recommendation from the coach he hired Rex Ryan.

  9. therealtrenches says:
    January 3, 2018 at 5:40 pm
    It’s all comin’ apart at the seams in the Lambeau complex, huh?
    Yeah, we hear the same thing every single season.
    But, just 3 losing seasons in 26 years.
    What’s that say about the state of 30 other NFL teams not named the Patriots. Huh?

  10. Wow, this guy might actually survive his actions in Buffalo?
    Forget the swings and misses….Take a look at the Marcel Dareus/Doug Marrone contracts. That’s all you will need to see..

  12. Didn’t see this one coming. I always felt like he was in a little over his head as a GM. Maybe his time away has helped him reflect, self assess and learn. He doesn’t seem like a Green Bay kind of guy to me. I’d say he’s a 50/50 guy as GM – about even odds to be really improved from his time with the Bills versus the same guy making the same mistakes. How much of a gamble do you want to make?

  13. Buddy Nix hired Saint Doug and Dareus had like 24 sacks in three years. I always like Whaley as a talent evaluator, however the difference between him and Beane is Beane is building a team not just talent. Think he would be good for Pack because Mike Maccarthy can envision the team while Doug finds the guys. Plus hell have Ted to advise him. Good luck Pack and good luck Whaley

